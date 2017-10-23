AFL-CIO re-elects Richard Trumka president at convention in St. Louis

The AFL-CIO on Sunday re-elected its longtime president, Richard Trumka, at the labor organizations’s annual convention in St. Louis.

“Whether it’s political action, legislation, or collective bargaining, you’re going to see a unity from the labor movement that you haven’t seen in decades,” Trumka told reporters Sunday at the union’s annual convention in St. Louis, according to Bloomberg News.

From the Bloomberg story:

While Trumka’s re-election proved easy, it takes place at time U.S. unionization is at record lows and the Supreme Court is considering a case that could shrink the membership even further by banning mandatory public-sector union fees. Trumka has pursued a restructuring of the AFL-CIO this year, dismissing dozens of staff and dissolving departments in a move he said would tighten the group’s focus on mounting campaigns, passing legislation and stimulating growth.

According to an AFL-CIO news release, delegates to the convention also elected Liz Shuler as secretary-treasurer and Tefere Gebre as executive vice president of the organization, which has more than 12 million members. In addition, delegates elected 55 vice presidents, who will serve as the Executive Council for four-year terms.

A coalition of labor unions, including the Chicago Federation of Labor, were part of an investor group that purchased the Chicago Sun-Times in July.

From the AFL-CIO news release: