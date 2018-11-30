3 dead after small plane headed to Midway crashes in southern Indiana

Three people died when a small plane crashed Friday in southern Indiana. | AP file photo

MEMPHIS, Ind. — Authorities say three people are dead after a private jet bound for Midway Airport crashed into a wooded area in southern Indiana.

Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel says investigators believe no one on the plane survived the crash late Friday morning.

Noel says it wasn’t immediately clear who owned the plane.

A pilot and two passengers were aboard the Cessna Citation, according to the FAA and Indiana State Police.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. in a rural area near Memphis, Indiana, which is about 15 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. Noel says it appears the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the nearby Clark County Airport.

Helicopter video from WLKY-TV shows small pieces of smoldering debris scattered in the wooded area.