Edward M. Burke, 74, has been alderman of Chicago’s 14th Ward for nearly 50 years. His father, Joseph P. Burke, also served as alderman from that ward.

Who is Ed Burke?

Political Office: Alderman, 14th Ward; chairman, Chicago City Council Finance Committee

Education: Undergraduate and law degrees from DePaul University

Occupation: Attorney, Klafter & Burke; member, Chicago City Council; Chicago Police Officer, 1965-68

Books: Co-author of “End of Watch,” about Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty, and “Inside the Wigwam,” about Chicago political conventions

14th Ward Office: 773-471-1414

Personal: Burke is married to Anne Burke, an Illinois Supreme Court justice