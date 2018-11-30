Edward M. Burke, 74, has been alderman of Chicago’s 14th Ward for nearly 50 years. His father, Joseph P. Burke, also served as alderman from that ward.
Who is Ed Burke?
Political Office: Alderman, 14th Ward; chairman, Chicago City Council Finance Committee
Education: Undergraduate and law degrees from DePaul University
Occupation: Attorney, Klafter & Burke; member, Chicago City Council; Chicago Police Officer, 1965-68
Books: Co-author of “End of Watch,” about Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty, and “Inside the Wigwam,” about Chicago political conventions
14th Ward Office: 773-471-1414
Personal: Burke is married to Anne Burke, an Illinois Supreme Court justice
