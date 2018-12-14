Andersonville, Edgewater Beach businesses hit by burglars: police

Chicago police were warning North Side residents about a string of burglaries in the Andersonville and Edgewater Beach neighborhoods.

Burglars have been climbing through unlocked windows or prying open rear doors to gain entry to businesses before stealing items, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The incidents, all believed to be carried out by a 5-foot-10, 180-pound male with a dark winter coat and gloves, occurred:

between 7 p.m. Nov. 22 and 7:40 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 5300 block of North Ashland Avenue;

about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1500 block of West Balmoral Avenue;

about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 500 block of West Berwyn Avenue and;

about 6:36 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 5300 block of North Clark Street.

Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.