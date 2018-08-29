Florida’s Gillum draws criticism from Trump

Andrew Gillum with his wife, R. Jai Gillum at his side addresses his supporters after winning the Democrat primary for Florida governor on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Tallahassee, Fla. | AP Photo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — President Donald Trump is casting the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum, as a “failed socialist mayor” who will lose to Rep. Ron DeSantis in November.

Gillum on Tuesday won an upset in the Democratic primary for governor and edged out several other candidates. Trump’s endorsement helped DeSantis beat Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the Republican primary.

Trump on Wednesday tweeted out that not only did DeSantis win, but that “his opponent in November is his biggest dream.” Gillum is mayor of the city of Tallahassee and Trump said Gillum has “allowed crime and many other problems to flourish in the city.”

Tallahassee has had one of the highest crime rates in the state the past few years, although it has been going down.