Apartment burglaries reported in Avondale: police

Police were warning Northwest Side residents about a string of recent apartment burglaries in the Avondale neighborhood.

In each case, someone break into the apartment through the front door or window and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries occurred:

between 9 a.m. and 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 3200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue;

between 9 a.m. and 9:29 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 3200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue; and

about 8:10 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 3300 block of North Monticello Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.