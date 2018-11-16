Armed group chases man to West Englewood porch before shooting him, another man

Two men were shot by a band of male shooters who chased one of them Thursday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9 p.m., a 29-year-old man was swarmed by a group of males while walking home from a store, according to Chicago police. They began arguing with him.

He ran away to a home in the 6800 block of South Bell, with the group tailing him, police said. Another man, 36, was sitting outside on a porch.

The crew of males started arguing with the 29-year-old and 36-year-old, ultimately pulling out multiple handguns and shooting at them, police said.

The younger man was shot in the left calf, right hip and left hip, police said. He was treated and released at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The other man was shot in the buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was taken into surgery directly.

The armed group dispersed in unknown directions before officers made it to the scene, police said. No one was in custody and no other witnesses were found early Friday.