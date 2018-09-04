Armed robber targets 2 in Little Village

Police are warning residents of two armed robberies last week in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In two incidents, a robber approached victims and either implied that they had a weapon or showed a metal pipe or bat before stealing their property, according to Chicago police.

The robberies took place about 10:55 p.m. on Wednesday in the 4000 block of West 31st Street and at 10:16 p.m. on Aug. 27 in the 4100 block of West 31st Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.