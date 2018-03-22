Armed robberies reported in South Shore area

Police are warning residents of recent robberies in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side, and surrounding areas.

In the four reported incidents, two armed men approached the victims on foot, announced a robbery, and then fled with the victims’ personal belongings, Chicago Police said.

The incidents happened:

about 6:30 p.m. March 1 in the 1700 block of East 75th Street;

about 5:10 p.m. March 2 in the 8900 block of South Brandon Avenue;

about noon March 5 in the 7500 block of South Jeffery Boulevard; and

about 5 p.m. March 19 in the 3400 block of East 106th Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.