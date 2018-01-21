Arrest of woman wanted on three warrants leads to two drug arrests in Indiana

Indiana State Police arrested a man and a woman for possession of meth Friday night in Evansville, Indiana, while arresting another woman wanted on three warrants.

Randall Ubelhor, 56, and Joanne Ubelhor, 53, were arrested at their home at 1101 North Spring Street in Evansville, according to Indiana State Police. They were each charged with felony counts of possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance, and misdemeanor counts of possession of a lookalike substance and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

Kelli L. Vollmer, 39, who lived with the Ubelhors, was arrested on three active warrants. Vollmer was wanted in Gibson County, Indiana for failure to appear for felony possession and in Vanderburgh County, Indiana for failure to appear for felony theft and misdemeanor theft.

Police went to the residence where all three lived on Friday evening to arrest Vollmer, and saw additional criminal activity. After obtaining a search warrant, police found methamphetamine, a lookalike substance and drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Indiana, where they are being held on bond.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.