As cops probe Smollett case, 2 men in custody now ‘potential suspects’

The two men taken into custody in connection with the reported attack of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett are no longer considered “persons of interest,” but “potential suspects,” a Chicago police spokesman said Friday.

“Detectives have probable cause that they may have been involved in an alleged crime and we are working to corroborate the allegations and investigative timeline as our investigation continues,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in an emailed statement.

Detectives believe the men, both of whom are black, are the same people shown in a surveillance image released by police days after the purported attack, Guglielmi previously said.

Detectives were able to trace their location through ride-hailing and taxi records from the area where Smollett said the attack happened, according to a law enforcement source. Police have video from a doorbell camera among other images of the men, who were picked up at O’Hare Airport, the source said.

Officers have searched a North Side home where at least one of the men lives and recovered personal effects including cell phones, a source said.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday that police are investigating the possibility that the reported Jan. 29 attack was staged. However, on Friday Guglielmi again stressed that “there is also no evidence to say that this is a hoax.”

“The alleged victim is being cooperative at this time and continues to be treated as a victim, not a suspect,” he said.

Detectives will continue questioning the two potential suspects Friday.

Smollett has told police that he was walking in the 300 block of East North Water Street about 2 a.m. when two people walked up to him, yelled the slurs, hit him in the face, poured a substance — suspected to be bleach — on him and put a “thin, light rope” around his neck.

The actor initially was “reluctant” to call police because of the attention he would generate as a public figure, Guglielmi previously said. But his manager eventually called at 2:42 a.m., about 40 minutes after the attack.

The actor said he was on the phone with his manager at the time of the attack. His manager has said that he could hear the attack over the phone and was able to hear the phrase “MAGA country” — the acronym from President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

Thirteen days after he reported the attack, Smollett turned over “limited and redacted” phone records from that day to police, though investigators determined they were sufficient to conduct a criminal investigation.