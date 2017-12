Attempted robber shot, seriously wounded in South Loop

A person was shot and seriously wounded Sunday night when he attempted to rob another person in the South Loop.

The male, whose age wasn’t known, tried to rob the other person about 6:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Jefferson, according to Chicago Police. The victim then shot the male in his chest.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the incident.