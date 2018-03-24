Aurora man charged with home invasion, kidnapping in Naperville

A man was charged with breaking into a home and forcing a woman into taking him to a bank to retrieve money Friday morning in west suburban Naperville.

Thaddeus A. Jones Jr., 21, of Aurora, broke into the home of an elderly woman in unincorporated Naperville, according to a statement from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home at approximately 7:15 a.m.

After arriving back at the home after the bank stop, the homeowner was able to fight off Jones and escape, police said. Jones then took the victim’s vehicle and left the area.

A Naperville police offer found the stolen vehicle at a local motel, police said. Deputies and Naperville officers then searched for Jones at the motel. He tried to evade police before being caught on the motel’s property.

Jones was arrested there and charged with home invasion, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and other felonies, according to police. He appeared in bond court Saturday, where his bail was set at $1.5 million.

“This type of brazen behavior will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

Jones is being held in the DuPage County Jail. His next scheduled court date is April 16.