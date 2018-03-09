Authorities asking for help finding family of man who died in northwest Indiana

Authorities are asking for help finding the family of a man who died this week in northwest Indiana.

Lawrence Boardman Jr., 43, died on Wednesday at 1410 Columbus Drive in East Chicago, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. He lived in Hammond.

Boardman was wearing a green vest, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gray shoes, tan long john underwear, and a blue T-shirt, the coroner’s office said. He had a tattoo of a spider on the top of his head and a tattoo of a rose on his upper left chest.

Anyone with information about Boardman was asked to call the coroner’s office at (219) 755-3265.