Authorities seek family of man who died of cold exposure in Dunning

Authorities are looking for family or friends of a man who died of cold exposure weeks after he was found unresponsive last month on the Northwest Side.

Harold L. Ziel, 69, was found unresponsive about noon Feb. 12 in the 3800 block of North Nordica, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ziel, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m. March 1, authorities said. An autopsy found he died of cardiovascular disease with cold exposure listed as a contributing factor. His death was ruled an accident.

The medical examiner’s office initially withheld his identity pending notification of relatives, but released his name Friday in the hopes that family or friends will come forward.

At least 24 other people have died of cold-related causes in Cook County since Oct. 23, 2017, according to records maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. There were at least 27 cold-related deaths reported last winter.