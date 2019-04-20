2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Belmont Cragin home

Two people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Saturday in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, according to police sources.

Officers were called at 1:37 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of North Austin Avenue, where they found a 48-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man dead in a bedroom, Chicago police said.

The woman had been shot in the torso and the man in the mouth. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police sources said the incident appeared to be a “domestic-related murder-suicide,” though it wasn’t clear who might have handled a weapon.

Area North detectives are investigating.

