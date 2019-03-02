Teenager wounded in Belmont Cragin shooting

A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday evening in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the northwest Side.

He told investigators he was walking in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 6:45 p.m. when someone pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the arm and side of his body, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition. No one is in custody.