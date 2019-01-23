Man wounded in shooting on NW Side

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:15 a.m., the 18-year-old was walking in the 7200 block of West Belmont Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man, shot in his chest and arm, drove himself to Addison and Major, near Community First Hospital, police said.

Paramedics brought him inside the hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.