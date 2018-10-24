Obamas, Clintons, Soros all receive explosive devices, officials say

A police car sits outside the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton Wednesday in Chappaqua, N.Y. A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at the home. | WABC7, distributed by the Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Secret Service said Wednesday that a package identified as ‘potential explosive device’ was sent to former President Barack Obama in Washington.

The news comes the same day that a U.S. official says a “functional explosive device” was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s suburban New York home. CNN, meanwhile, was reporting that its studios in New York City had been evacuated as the police were investigating a suspicious package there.

Law enforcement officials say the CNN package was discovered in the mail room. It’s not clear yet if it’s related to the other packages.

The U.S. official says investigators believe the explosive at the Clintons’ home is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The device at the Clinton’s home was discovered early Wednesday morning in Chappaqua, New York.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Police in New Castle, New York — who cover Chappaqua — say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in “the investigation of a suspicious package.”

The White House condemned the attempted attacks , saying “these terrorizing acts are despicable.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday: “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

She added: “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

