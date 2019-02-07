Body found after Gurnee vehicle fire identified as missing Milwaukee woman

Authorities have identified the body found in a burning vehicle Saturday night in north suburban Gurnee as that of a missing Wisconsin woman.

Kathleen Ryan, 56, was found dead inside the vehicle about 9:50 p.m. in the 36500 block of North Route 41 in Gurnee, according to the Lake County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices. She lived in Milwaukee.

Authorities were initially called to the scene for a vehicle fire and found Ryan’s body inside the vehicle after the blaze was extinguished, authorities said.

She had been reported missing from Milwaukee and was last seen driving the vehicle that was found burning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in a statement that dental records were used to identify Ryan.

“I am awaiting additional testing before releasing the preliminary cause of Kathleen’s death,” Cooper said. “I have been in close communication with the Ryan family and extend my deepest condolences to them.”

Anyone with information about her death was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (847) 377-4159.