Boy, 13, reported missing from Albany Park

A 13-year-old boy was reported missing Friday from the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Michael Carter was last seen at his home in the 4600 block of North Monticello, according to Chicago Police.

Carter is described as a 5-foot-8, 120-pound black boy with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black and red Chicago Bulls sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Area North Specials Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.