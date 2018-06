Boy, 14, shoots self in Little Village

A 14-year-old shot himself Tuesday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 8:15 p.m., he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot to the leg in the 4700 block of West Cermak, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.