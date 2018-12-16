Boy, 15, charged after blowing red light, causing rollover crash in Lawndale

A 15-year-old boy was charged after driving through a red light and causing a rollover crash Saturday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 5:40 p.m., a police helicopter spotted a vehicle that had taken off from a traffic stop earlier in the day, according to Chicago police. A description of the vehicle was then given to patrol units.

Officers later located the vehicle after it was involved in a crash in the 1600 block of South Keeler, police said. A witness said the vehicle sped through a red light and struck another vehicle, causing it to flip onto its side. The occupants of the vehicle that was struck refused medical treatment at the scene.

The teenage driver who caused the crash was arrested and charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.