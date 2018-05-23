Boy, 15, hit by car while crossing street in Batavia

A 15-year-old boy was hit by a car Wednesday morning in west suburban Batavia.

The boy was crossing the street at 7:16 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Wilson Street in Batavia when he was hit by a 2011 Nissan Rogue that was eastbound on Wilson, according to a statement from Batavia police.

The boy was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva for treatment, police said.

The driver of the car was not hurt in the crash, and there were no citations issued or charges filed as of Wednesday morning, police said. The crash remained under investigation.