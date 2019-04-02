Boy, 15, reported missing from Logan Square

Police are searching for a boy who was reported missing from Logan Square on the North Side.

Xavier Garcia, 15, is missing from the 1600 block of North Mozart Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He was last seen March 29 in the vicinity of West Adams Street and South Western Avenue on the Near West Side.

Police describe Garcia as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound Hispanic boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy puffy coat, a gray button-down shirt, navy pants and black shoes, police said.

Garcia is the third person to be reported missing late Monday night by Chicago police. A 12-year-old boy was reported missing from Garfield Park, and a 66-year-old man went missing from the Far Southeast Side.

Anyone with information as to Garcia’s whereabouts should contact Area North’s Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.