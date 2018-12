Boy, 15, wounded in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park

A 15-year-old boy was shot Thursday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was walking with a friend about 3:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Albany Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing light-colored SUV, according to Chicago police.

The boy was struck in leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.