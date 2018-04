Boy, 16, shot while sitting on Back of the Yards porch

A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday night while sitting on a porch in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The teenager was on the porch about 10:50 p.m. when someone in a dark car opened fire in the 5200 block of South Winchester, Chicago Police said.

He was treated for a gunshot wound to the left knee at Stroger Hospital, and his condition stabilized.