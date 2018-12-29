Boy, 17, grazed by bullet inside his home in Gresham

A 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet after an argument inside his home Saturday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was wounded while arguing with someone he knew at 9:24 p.m. inside his home in the 8400 block of South Loomis Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

He suffered a graze wound to his stomach and was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

The shooter ran off and was not in custody, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.