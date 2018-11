Boy shot in head, killed in Austin

A boy was shot to death Monday evening in the West Side Englewood neighborhood.

The boy, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the head at 6:43 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Leamington, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was then taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.