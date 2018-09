Boy shot in left hip, right leg in West Lawn

A boy took himself to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon in the West Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was struck in the left hip and right leg at 4:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 62nd Street, according to Chicago police.

He walked into Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.