Brookfield Zoo to host spiders and scorpions this summer

North America's largest private collection of arachnids (spiders, scorpions and other eight-legged creatures) will be visiting Brookfield Zoo this summer. | Brookfield Zoo Facebook photo

Can’t get enough creepy crawlies? The newest temporary exhibit coming to Brookfield Zoo is for you.

Amazing Arachnids, featuring more than 100 live eight-legged creatures, will open Saturday, May 26, the west suburban zoo announced Monday.

The exhibit features North America’s largest collection of arachnids.┬áIt features two key components, Art and Science of Arachnids and Mission Safari Maze, to teach guests about arachnid conservation, folklore and mythology.

For the brave spider-lovers out there, hands-on experiences like mazes and spider-web building will be available.

“Giant colorful spinning wheels highlight 48 missions or tasks that link guests with one of the animals in a gigantic maze,” according to the zoo.

“After spinning the wheel, zoogoers are then challenged to move through the immersive attraction that introduces themes of species survival and protection through play-and-learn interactives like a climb-on spider web, jungle vines, swinging bars, and a falcon monorail zip slide.”

The exhibit runs through Sept. 3.