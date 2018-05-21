Brookfield Zoo to host spiders and scorpions this summer

North America's largest private collection of arachnids (spiders, scorpions and other eight-legged creatures) will be visiting Brookfield Zoo this summer. | Brookfield Zoo Facebook photo

Can’t get enough creepy crawlies? The newest temporary exhibit coming to Brookfield Zoo is for you.

Amazing Arachnids, featuring more than 100 live eight-legged creatures, will open Saturday, May 26, the west suburban zoo announced Monday.

The exhibit features North America’s largest collection of arachnids. It features two key components, Art and Science of Arachnids and Mission Safari Maze, to teach guests about arachnid conservation, folklore and mythology.

For the brave spider-lovers out there, hands-on experiences like mazes and spider-web building will be available.

“Giant colorful spinning wheels highlight 48 missions or tasks that link guests with one of the animals in a gigantic maze,” according to the zoo.

“After spinning the wheel, zoogoers are then challenged to move through the immersive attraction that introduces themes of species survival and protection through play-and-learn interactives like a climb-on spider web, jungle vines, swinging bars, and a falcon monorail zip slide.”

The exhibit runs through Sept. 3.