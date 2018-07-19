Burglar targets garages in Lincoln Park

Police are warning residents about a series of garage burglaries this month in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

In most of the incidents, a man stole property from garages that were left with the doors open or unlocked, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The break-ins occurred:

During the evening of July 7 in the 2300 block of North Southport;

Between the late evening of July 7 to the early morning of July 8 in the 2000 block of North Sheffield;

During the afternoon of July 9 in the 2100 block of North Clifton;

During the evening of July 11 in the 2200 block of North Clifton;

During the morning of July 16 in the 1800 block of North Poe; and

Between the evening of July 16 and the early morning of July 17 in the 2200 block of North Southport.

The suspect was described as a bald man between 20 and 30 years old, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.