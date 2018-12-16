Burglaries reported at Logan Square businesses: cops

Police are warning business owners about a pair of recent burglaries at establishments in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the burglar pried open a door and entered a business before making off with property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

One of the burglaries happened between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Dec. 7 in the 2400 block of North California, while the other happened between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. the same day in the 2500 block of North California, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.