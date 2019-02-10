Burglars struck Near West Side stores twice in January: police

Chicago police are warning business owners about a pair of burglaries reported last month in the same Near West Side block.

During early morning hours, two males forced open a window at a store in the 900 block of West Madison and stole merchandise, according to Chicago police.

The first burglary happened at 3:55 a.m. Jan. 16, and the second at 4:11 a.m. Jan. 26, police said.

In one of the reports, the suspects were described as two black men — one between 30 and 45 years old, between 6 feet and 6-foot-2 and between 190 and 210 pounds; the other between 30 and 40 years old, between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet and between 170 and 180 pounds, police said.

The first man was wearing a dark gray skull cap, while the second work a gray-and-black hooded sweatshirt, police said.

The report for the other burglary described them as two males, one wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gray shirt, dark blue jeans, red gloves and tan boots, police said. The other male wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black jeans, black ski mask, black gloves and black gym shoes.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.