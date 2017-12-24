Cab driver found dead in Blue Island after being robbed in Chicago

Foul play was suspected in the death of a cab driver whose body was found in his car Sunday morning in south suburban Blue Island after he had been robbed earlier in the morning in Chicago.

Chicago Police called officers in the suburb to check on the cab driver after they hadn’t hear from him since he was robbed earlier in the morning, according to Blue Island police.

Officers found the car stopped at Davis and Irving, police said. The driver was dead and foul play was suspected. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Blue Island police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were conducting an investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call police at (708) 396-7020.