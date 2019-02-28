Calumet Heights man reported missing from Will County

A man from the Calumet Heights neighborhood was reported missing earlier this week from Will County.

Keith Beecher, 55, was reported missing on Monday, according to an alert from Chicago police. He is known to hang around the South and Far South sides.

Beecher, who has diabetes and a heart condition, is described as a 5-foot-11, 158-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.