Car struck by Pink Line train in Cicero

A car was struck by a CTA Pink Line train early Thursday in west suburban Cicero.

Service on the Pink Line was suspended shortly before 2 a.m. between the 54th/Cermak and Central Park stations because a train struck a vehicle near Cicero, according to a service alert from the CTA.

Shuttle buses were made available to provide connecting service through through area, the CTA said.

Additional information was not immediately available.