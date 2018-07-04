Is Chance the Rapper engaged?
The 25-year-old rapper and Chicago native, born Chancelor Bennett, tweeted on the 4th of July, “She said yes,” with an image of two interwined chain links.
Congratulations poured in in response, as news leaked that the independent artist had proposed to longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley, with whom he has a young daughter, Kensli.
His sibling and fellow artist Taylor Bennett congratulated his brother on his Instagram page, posting a photo of the two with Corley and another woman, saying, “Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 #BlockBoys”
In the photo, an ecstatic Corley is flashing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.