Chance the Rapper proposes to longtime girlfriend Kristen Corley

Is Chance the Rapper engaged?

The 25-year-old rapper and Chicago native, born Chancelor Bennett, tweeted on the 4th of July, “She said yes,” with an image of two interwined chain links.

She said yes 🔗 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 5, 2018

Congratulations poured in in response, as news leaked that the independent artist had proposed to longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley, with whom he has a young daughter, Kensli.

His sibling and fellow artist Taylor Bennett congratulated his brother on his Instagram page, posting a photo of the two with Corley and another woman, saying, “Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18 #BlockBoys”

In the photo, an ecstatic Corley is flashing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger.