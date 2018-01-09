Charges filed against man who accidentally shot himself in Aurora restaurant

A man is facing multiple gun charges after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon inside a west suburban Aurora fast food restaurant.

Sedrick Cooper, 18, was apparently playing with a .25-caliber semiautomatic pistol in his pocket about 2:30 p.m. when the gun went off while he was sitting in a booth inside the restaurant in the 1300 block of East New York Street, according to a statement from Aurora police. He was shot in both legs.

Cooper tried to run away, but was caught a short time later after investigators reviewed security camera footage from the restaurant, police said. The gun was recovered and no other injuries were reported.

He was taken to an Aurora hospital and was treated and released, according to police.

Cooper, who lives in west suburban Broadview, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm, police said. He is being held at the Aurora Police Lockup on $20,000 bail.