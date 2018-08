Chicago Air & Water Show — A closeup look at the 2018 participants

The Air Force's P-51 Mustang is scheduled to be among the aircraft in the lakefront skies at the Chicago Air and Water Show. | JULIA DOURGARIAN/SUN-TIMES ILLUSTRATION

It’s time for Chicago’s noisiest weekend, when daredevil pilots show their stuff in the 60th Annual Air and Water Show. North Avenue Beach will be center stage, but the aerobatics should be visible in the skies over the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak. Here are some of the military and civilian aircraft scheduled to participate from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

