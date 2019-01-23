Burke says he’s ‘done nothing wrong’ and no Solis recording can change that

Ald. Ed Burke gets into a car outside his house earlier this month. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A stone-faced Ald. Edward Burke (14th) said Wednesday he has “done nothing wrong” and that “no recording that Danny Solis can make would change that.”

Burke tried to take the blockbuster betrayal in stride hours after the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Solis, retiring powerful chairman of the City Council’s Zoning Committee, has spent the last two years wired up to help federal investigators build their corruption case against Burke.

On Wednesday, as his astounded colleagues were reacting to the news that one of their own had taken sides against the family, Burke arrived at City Hall later than usual for his first City Council meeting since being charged with attempted extortion and being forced out as finance committee chairman.

Instead of sitting front and center in the seat of honor normally reserved for the finance committee chairman, Burke has been moved to the front row in the seat closest to the VIP box normally reserved for cabinet members and special guests.

Caught in the elevator with his coat and hat still on, Burke was asked how he felt about Solis having joined forces with the feds to record conversations with movers and shakers seeking city action.

“Number one, I’ve done nothing wrong. And no recording that Danny Solis can make would change that,” Burke said.

After that, it was stone-cold silence. Burke refused to say whether he felt betrayed by Solis.

Nor would he talk about a fresh report in the Chicago Tribune that his son was under investigation for sexually inappropriate conversations at the sheriff’s office when he was promoted to a sensitive Homeland Security job by the administration of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

“Excuse me,” Burke said, getting off the elevator without answering any of the questions being asked by a pair of reporters.

Burke’s colleagues were not nearly as tight-lipped. They view Solis’ actions as a betrayal.

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus, said getting wired up to snare colleagues is “not the way I was brought up.”

“If I was caught doing something wrong, I’d just take my punishment, deal with the consequences . . . and keep my mouth shut,” Sawyer said.

As for Solis, Sawyer said, “I feel for him. I feel for his family. But it is not a comforting moment that you have to really think twice when you’re talking to somebody on the Council floor, on the phone or whatever.”

Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), chairman of the City Council’s Rules Committee, offered a variation on Don Corleon’s infamous admonishment to his son in the movie, “The Godfather”: “Don’t take sides against the family.”

“I try to think that we’re a family down here and we all work together. So, I got to say it’s probably a little disheartening for me,” Harris said.

“I’m a little stunned because he and I worked together. I considered him a good colleague and somebody that I’ve enjoyed working with. But, it kind of makes you feel a little… uncomfortable about working with people.”

Burke has been charged with one count of attempted extortion for allegedly shaking down a Burger King franchise owner for legal business and for a $10,000 campaign contribution for County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

He is accused of holding up fast-food kingpin Shoukat Dhanani’s request for a driveway permit until demands for legal business for all of Dhanani’s Burger King franchises across the state were met.

Burke has emphatically and repeatedly denied wrongdoing. He has vowed to remain in a 14th Ward aldermanic race that would have been his toughest political challenge, even before federal charges were filed.

Earlier this week, the Fraternal Order of Police rewarded Burke with its endorsement.