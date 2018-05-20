Chicago Daily News On this date: MAY 20

As reported by the Chicago Daily News, sister paper of the Chicago Sun-Times:

100 Years ago – May 20, 1918

• Great Lakes Naval Training Station will begin practicing “thrift.” The station has purchased paper balers, new garbage containers and other junk conservation equipment. Every scrap of rags, scrap paper, old iron and garbage will be saved and sold. $700 will be paid to Uncle Sam every month by a Chicago firm for the 35 tons of garbage and refuse removed from the station daily. Old boots and shoes will be donated to the Russian Relief Society. Old lumber will be used to build miles of sidewalks about the camps.

• Walter Craighead, business manager of the Chicago Cubs, has offered to give every school child on Wednesday afternoon a 50 cent seat for 10 cents. The Cubs organization will give every penny that is received from the sale of the tickets (except war taxes) to the Daily News Ball and Bat Fund. By watching their Cubs play Brooklyn at Weeghman Park they will be helping purchase baseball outfits to send to the soldiers in France.