Boy, 14, wounded in shooting on Southwest Side

Police investigate a shooting that wounded a 14-year-old boy March 16, 2019 in the 2900 block of West 59th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 14-year-old boy was shot and wounded Saturday night on the border of the Gage Park and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods.

He was walking in the 2900 block of West 59th Street at 9:50 p.m. when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to treat a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating, police said. No one has been arrested.