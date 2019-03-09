Chicago man killed in Evanston shooting

A Chicago man was found shot to death Friday night behind an Evanston home after he went up to the north suburb to visit friends.

Officers located the body of Angel Jesus Miranda, 33, at 9:35 p.m. lying in a yard behind a residence in the 1800 block of Simpson, according to Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He had a litany of gunshot wounds in his chest and abdomen, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Based on a call of shots fired in the area, Miranda was likely gunned down about 8 p.m., Glew said. His friends discovered his body and led police to it.

Miranda lived in the Little Village neighborhood, the medical examiner’s office said.

Glew said the shooting “appears to be an isolated incident.” No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information on Miranda’s death is asked to call Evanston police at (847) 866-5040.