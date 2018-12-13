Chicago is the second-biggest party city in the country

Chicago is the second-biggest party city in the country, according to Evite. | Sun-Times file photo

Chicagoans know how to party.

The city came in second place in a list of top party cities in the country, up one spot from last year, in a report released Tuesday by Evite, a website that lets users create event invitations.

Chicago planned 62,700 events on the platform in 2018, Evite said, a 21.8 percent increase from last year. For those events, 2.4 million people received invitations and 74 percent of hosts said guests could bring someone along, making Chicago one of the most “friendly” cities.

Some of the more popular themes for parties this year were unicorns, florals, fiestas and Paw Patrol, Evite said.

The top 10 party cities in the country:

1. Houston, with 70,000 events

2. Chicago, with 62,700 events

3. Austin, with 55,800 events

4. San Diego, with 52,200 events

5. Los Angeles, with 50,000 events

6. Atlanta, with 47,000 events

7. New York, with 42,400 events

8. San Jose, with 41,100 events

9. Dallas, with 40,000 events

10. Seattle, with 38,100 events