Chicago Police searching for missing 37-year-old man

Police are looking for a 37-year-old man who went missing Monday evening.

Scott O’Neill was last seen about 7:30 p.m. Monday leaving his home, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound white man with a fair complexion, blond hair and blue eyes, police said. He also has a beard and a scar on his chest from surgery.

O’Neill may be in need of medical treatment, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Chicago Police at (312) 747-8380.