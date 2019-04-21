Chicago religious groups condemn deadly attacks on churches, hotels in Sri Lanka

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, of the Archdiocese of Chicago, and The Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago condemned Sunday’s deadly attacks against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

“In solidarity with the survivors and their loved ones, we grieve the dead and pray for God to heal the wounded, comfort the mourners and instill ever more deeply in all peoples a commitment to peace, which our creator fervently desires for all his children,” Cupich said in a statement.

More than 200 people were killed and over 100 injured when eight bombs went off near churches and luxury hotels in or near Sri Lanka’s capital on Easter Sunday. The incident is the deadliest since the island’s civil war ended in 2009.

“CIOGC stands with our Christian brothers and sisters and all victims of these inhuman attacks. We express our condolences and pray for all who are suffering,” CIOGC Chair Irshad Khan said in an email statement.

No one organization has taken responsibility for the attack, but seven suspects have been arrested, according to Sri Lanka Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardena.