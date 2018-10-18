Chicagoans have a problem with police

Chicago residents have the worst relationship with their police department among the 20 largest metro areas in the country.

Nearly a third of Chicagoans rate the relationship with police as “bad,” while 57 percent say the relationship is “good,” according to a YouGov.com survey conducted in August. Those marks put Chicago at the very bottom of the list.

Denver was at the top of the heap. Just 13 percent of residents rate the relationship with police as “bad,” while 79 percent say it is “good.”



The 5 cities with the most positive relationships

Denver 79%

Boston 78%

Orlando 77%

Houston 76%

Dallas 75%

