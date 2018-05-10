Watch home movies projected onto Michigan Avenue bridge house on Chicago River

The view of the bridge house on Michigan Avenue where the home movies will be projected. | Andrew Herrmann, Friends of the Chicago River.

Do you ever walk along the Chicago River and wonder what’s inside the bridge houses?

One well-kept secret is the Chicago River Museum at Wacker and Wabash.

Beginning Saturday, May 12, the museum will be projecting digitalized home movies from the 1940s through the 1970s with images of the Chicago River and lakefront. The films shown will include scenes of a family at the beach, a group of men on a tour boat on the river and views of the then-undeveloped east side of Navy Pier.

The videos are part of The South Side Home Movie Project, an initiative of the University of Chicago to collect, preserve, digitize, exhibit and research home movies made by residents of Chicago’s South Side neighborhoods, according to Andrew Herrmann, communications director for Friends of the Chicago River.

The films will be shown between 3 and 10 p.m. daily through May 26.