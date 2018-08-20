08/20/2018, 12:23am
5 wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Five people were shot and wounded Sunday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
The shooting happened about 10:55 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Dante Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The five people were taken to local hospitals in various conditions, police said. Further details were not immediately available.
Police investigate a shooting Sunday night in the 7400 block of South Dante in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times